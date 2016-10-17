Kerala Congress(M) has demanded a comprehensive investigation against Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas in the backdrop of the Finance Inspection Wing’s detection of irregularities during his tenure as Port Director.

In a statement here, KC(M) general Secretary Jospeh M. Puthussery said that the Finance Inspection Wing had pointed out irregularities ranging in implementation of solar project, office construction, laptop purchase and so on. It had also pointed out loss to the State exchequer. It was unfortunate that the State government did not take any action on the basis of the findings.