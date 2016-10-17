Sudheeran’s pleato government

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran has urged the State government to withdraw its stand opposing the previous UDF government’s report on exempting agriculture land and plantations from the ecologically fragile zone. The United Progressive Alliance Government had accepted the UDF Government’s view point and issued the relevant orders bringing this into effect. Mr. Sudheeran said that the LDF government’s stand was diametrically opposite to the popular sentiments favouring the stand taken by the UDF government. The CPI(M) and the LDF which had unleashed a series of agitations opposing the Kasturirangan report had in effect ended up rejecting their earlier positions. The KPCC will organise a series of agitations against the new stand of the LDF Government, he said. — Special Correspondent