Minister for Zoos K. Raju on Friday announced that an elephant calf will be brought to the city zoo.

If the proposal materialises, the zoo will see the return of an elephant in its collection for the first time since Maheshwari, an albino matriarch, died early 2015. Rajkumar, another elephant, had been relocated to the elephant rehabilitation centre of the Forest Department at Kottur a couple of years earlier following a Central Zoo Authority norm that elephants in zoos be shifted to elephant camps or rehabilitation centres or Forest Department facilities inside national parks. Bringing the calf for proving it care would allow the zoo to keep the animal, zoo officials said.

Among other concerns is whether the animal will be untethered, in keeping with the practice in the zoo, and if the zoo, situated on 35 acres, has space to accommodate an untethered jumbo, especially as the CZA stipulates the area for each elephant. — Staff Reporter