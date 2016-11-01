Journalism is facing a huge credibility crisis today because it has been increasingly abandoning its critical adversarial function in the democratic system, said Sashi Kumar, the founder of Asianet and chairman of the Asian College of Journalism.

In a society that is seeing a rise in fascistic trends such as attempts to curb free press, it is important to reclaim this adversarial role, he said.

He was presenting the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Lecture 2016 on the topic ‘The challenges of ethical journalism in contemporary context,’ organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust here on Monday.

On his early days at Doordarshan, he said perhaps the Doordarshan brand of journalism, where the media was the mouthpiece of the government, was better than today’s situation where private channels and newspapers cater to the needs of vested interests.

When all the main news channels present the same topics and events at the same time, it implies that a process of collusion is at work, Mr. Sashi Kumar said.

The biggest casualty of journalism today is what is not said in the perpetual sequence of ‘breaking news’. Hence, there is a dire need to focus on ‘processes’, such as issues of poverty and hunger, instead of ‘events,’ although they may be considered boring, he said. He also criticised the dumbed-down tabloid journalism that caters to the voyeuristic tendencies of society.