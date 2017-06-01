Job scam: one held

more-in

A 43-year old man was arrested by the Neyyar Dam police on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding several job aspirants after providing them false assurances of employment opportunities in the Indian Army.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Santhosh Kumar of Kottarakkara. He has been accused of swindling several job aspirants, possibly numbering as many as 100.

“After claiming that he was a personnel of the Indian Army, who has been entrusted with recruitment, the accused used to collect sum of varying ranges, including as high as nearly Rs. 2 lakh, from each aspirant. He benefited after many gullible victims recommended him to other people after falling for his trap. While he is suspected to have amassed over Rs. 1 crore by way of the racket, we have not ruled out the possibility of more victims in other parts of the State. He has been apprehended on the basis of a complaint submitted by a resident of Neyyar Dam,” an official said.

The whereabouts of the accused was found by tracing calls that were made from his mobile phone. He was traced to a location in Bengaluru from where he was nabbed on Tuesday. He has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.