Students and their parents wait for the hearing on their complaints at the office of the Admission Supervisory Committee and Fee Regulatory Committee for Professional Colleges in Kerala headed by J.M. James in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Issues directions to medical colleges after hearing students’ complaints

The J. M. James Admission Supervisory Committee for Professional Colleges in Kerala on Tuesday directed the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Ernakulam, to provide an opportunity to applicants to rectify defects in the online applications they submitted for admission to the MBBS course.

There were 68 complaints against the college. These were among the dozens of complaints that the committee heard on Tuesday against private self-financing medical colleges. When the hearing was on, 12 complainants against the college presented their case.

The committee ordered that after submission of documents and rectification, the applicant-complainants should be given the opportunity to be considered for admission on inter se merit, maintaining transparency and academic excellence. To enable the college to accept the documents and include them in the list of eligible applicants, the complainants have been directed to appear before the college between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on September 23.

The complaint against the Believers’ Church Medical College was that the list published by the college does not contain the names of the complainants for want of non-submission of documents, the undertaking to produce bank guarantee and non-production of speed post details for want of documents. After the hearing, the chairman of the college was directed to include the names of all the rejected 52 applicants.

The lists, if any, published by the college shall be rearranged and republished for the information of all eligible applicants. The committee also directed the college to give an opportunity to all candidates who have applied to submit the documents required for admission. All those who have applied to the college would figure in the eligible list provided they rectify the mistakes on or before 5 p.m. on September 22. The college shall publish the rank list after 5 p.m. that day.

The complaint of applicants against the Mount Zion Medical College was that the list published by the College does not contain the rank list of the applicants. It was also alleged that except the total online application list no other list as required by the ASC was published. On verification of the college website, the committee found that all the required lists were not published. The college was therefore directed to immediately publish all lists as per the various directives of the ASC relating to MBBS/BDS admissions.

The complaints received against the Pushpagiri Medical College related to admissions under the NRI quota. According to an ASC document, Avin Shaji John pointed out that the college did not publish any NRI quota application forms. The director of the college admitted to this. The college authorities, however, explained that there was a confusion in the community claim of Mr. John and after necessary clarification from the Kerala Catholic Professional Colleges Management Federation the candidate’s management seat rank has been fixed as 9A. Allotment has been made till rank 9 and the next allotment would be given to rank 9A, the college authorities clarified.

The commitee decided to forward to the federation the complaint of one P. K. Sajeev that his daughter was not included in the Malankara community quota despite him belonging to that congregation.