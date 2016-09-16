The J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) has cancelled the admissions to the MBBS course, if any, made by Karuna Medical College and Kannur Medical College for violating the committee’s order on inviting online applications.

Both colleges have been asked to call only online applications, the last date for which shall be September 19. Only candidates admitted in such a manner will be approved by the ASC and recommended for registration by the KUHS.

The ASC has directed all applicants who may have applied to these colleges other than through online applications to submit online applications again and obtain admission.

“No other admission will be accepted by the ASC and the KUHS will not register them for the MBBS course,” an ASC order dated September 15 reads.

While monitoring the website of Karuna Medical College, the ASC found that the submission of online applications was closed on September 6. This is against the order of the committee dated September 10.

In the case of Kannur Medical College, the ASC noted that the college website did not contain an appropriate link for applicants to apply online for the MBBS course.

The committee also verified with the MPMCMA website, which is an alternative site provided by the college. That website also did not provide any link for the MBBS admissions of 2016-17.

“The medical college is fully trying to avoid a transparent admission for the MBBS course,” the committee’s order notes.

In the committee’s approval for the college, the last date for receipt of online applications is September 19. “However, the committee finds that there is no calling of online applications. Thus, there is a violation of the orders issued by the ASC in respect of the admission to MBBS 2016-17 by the medical college,” the order notes.

Both colleges are bound to obey the ASC and the powers of the committee in implementing merit-based and transparent admissions sustaining academic excellence.