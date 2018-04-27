It’s bumpy ride still for Shetaxi service

A shetaxi being flagged off in this file photo. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

more-in

Nearly five years after it was launched, the Shetaxi service continues to be dogged by troubles.

On Thursday, a group of Shetaxi drivers alleged at a press conference here that a year after the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) took over operations, they continued to be in dire straits.

The service, rolled out initially by Gender Park, was being run under a contract with a private agency Rain Concert Technologies Pvt. Ltd. However, on a plea by the drivers that they were unable to pay 13% commission to the firm and in the wake of some graft allegations, it was taken over by the government. Though they expected their problems to be solved, the women found themselves without any rides, putting them to much hardship.

Attachment threat

“We have not been able to repay the loans taken to purchase cars as we have no rides. We are also burdened with the vehicles’ servicing, fitness and tax payments. We are facing attachment proceedings,” the women said.

The KSWDC asked them to find their own rides or become attached to taxi aggregator services, they said.

When they approached the Minister for Social Justice, she too refused to lend them an ear, they said.

They said they had appealed to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Finance too.