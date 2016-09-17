: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its attempt to brand Sree Narayana Guru Swamikal, who had given the clarion call against casteism over a century ago, as a Hindu Sanyasi.

Mr. Sudheeran, in a statement here, termed the attempts to brand the guru as a Hindu sanyasi ‘blasphemy’ since it went against the very grain of the basic tenets that Sree Narayana Guru propagated.

The Guru was a global preacher who propagated that a man’s caste was his humanity. He was confident that the people will dismiss the BJP’s sectarian attempts with the contempt it deserves.

Chennithala’s objection

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday took strong exception to the BJP’s attempts to reduce Sree Narayana Guru to the status of a mere Hindu Sanyasi.

Reacting in his Facebook post, he said the BJP’s attempt was part of its agenda to stoke communal feelings.

The basic tenets of Sree Narayana Guru propounded spirituality that transcended the nomenclature of religion. The BJP’s attempt to depict the Guru as a mere Hindu sanyasi and confine him to the Sangh Parivar’s big top was reprehensible, he said