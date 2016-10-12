The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is introducing a slew of IT-based solutions to improve its service delivery mechanism.

These include a toll-free number and WhatsApp number to register complaints, SMS alerts to inform consumers about disruption in power supply for maintenance works, cash deposit machines for payment of bills, and reminders through mobile phone and e-mail.

Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the IT-based solutions were expected to become operational this month. The cash deposit machines have been installed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in the pilot phase of the project.

A mobile app for payment of electricity bills is also in the making, he added.

Consumers could call up the toll-free number 1912 or dial 9496018367 on WhatsApp for registering complaints. The toll free number was equipped to handle up to 50 calls simultaneously and monitor the status of the complaints.

Mr. Surendran said the KSEB had begun work on a Rs.10,000-crore project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to improve and strengthen the State’s power grid. As many as five 400-kV and twenty-four 220-kV substations would be set up under the project.

A ring main system would be introduced in all municipal corporations to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and the distribution network improved using underground cables and ABC conductors.

The Minister said the government would encourage consumers to become power producers, under a programme to augment generation capacity. The KSEB was ready with a pilot project generating 300 watts from microwind turbines.