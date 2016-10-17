Ultrasound scan of anaconda reveals no babies

Angela, a female green anaconda at the city zoo, in all likelihood will not give birth despite showing symptoms of pregnancy. The city zoo has six female anacondas and 1 male, all brought from the Dehiwala zoo in Sri Lanka in April 2014.

Angela was last seen mating with the male anaconda Dilsara this March. With her showing symptoms of pregnancy such as belly enlargement, weight gain of around 10 kg, and staying away from the other anacondas, hope rose of seeing live young. However, as tests to establish conclusive proof of pregnancy in such a heavy animal were difficult, it was decided to let nature take its course.

As the end of the average gestation period of seven months approached and happy news was awaited, an opportunity presented itself to test Angela when she was resting near the enclosure door. An ultrasound scan revealed no young ones, zoo veterinarian Jacob Alexander said, adding that if there were adequate number of offspring, it would likely have shown up in the scan.

“It could be a case of false pregnancy or pseudo pregnancy,” he said.

This being the first time that Dilsara has mated, the absence of pregnancy could be the result of drop in quantity and quality of his semen, Dr. Alexander said, adding that pregnancy could be expected in years to come as the male gained more experience.

In nature, where female anacondas mated with several males, the chances of pregnancy were higher, Dr. Alexander said.

Though facultative parthenogenesis (female can reproduce via both sexual and asexual reproduction) has been claimed in anacondas, female anacondas are known to store their eggs for long periods, he said.