Says action on advice will be based on the ideological foundations of the LDF govt.

The expertise and experience of Gita Gopinath, economic adviser to the Chief Minister, will be fully utilised by the government. All the same, any action based on such advice will be based on the ideological foundations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and on the common minimum programme on which the government operates, Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Economists have different specialities. While he was more interested in political economics, the expertise of the economic adviser was in areas, including international trade. On many an occasion the government may find itself in need of advice from experts. Even if the government did not agree with the views of such experts, their expertise could be utilised for the progress of the State, Mr. Isaac said in the Assembly during question hour on Wednesday.

Nobody would be allowed to interfere in the formulation of State’s economic policy.

In reply to a question, Dr. Isaac said the government had no information as to whether Ms. Gopinath had served on the director board of any private company. She was known to have served as a consultant to the International Monetary Fund. Any expert from outside the country was bound to have such links. The government had not sought Ms. Gopinath’s advice on the matter of taking loans from the Asian Development Bank and from the World Bank. The LDF was firmly opposed to polices of neoliberalisation. However, as the government functioned within the constraints of a federal structure, the government may have to consider aspects of such polices even as it opposed them, he added.