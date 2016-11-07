The Kerala Chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) is celebrating the fifth International Day of Radiology on November 8 at the Regional Cancer Centre here. The day is observed in order to draw public attention to the developments in the discipline of radiology, according to a press note.

‘Breast imaging’ is the central theme of the day, as the association seeks to raise public awareness of the importance of breast imaging in diagnosing breast cancer.

Public can participate in the interactive session and symposium.