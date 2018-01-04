INSPIRE camp begins

more-in

A five-day camp to promote science education, organised by the Department of Science and Technology under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, began at Mar Ivanios College here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the camp titled INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Science), Srinivasan Natarajan of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, called upon the participants to make full use of the opportunity afforded by the camp to scale greater heights in science learning.

Eminent scientists will address the participants over four days. On the inaugural day, J. Daniel Chellappa, senior scientist, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), delivered the keynote address.