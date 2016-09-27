98 per cent of the medicines sold are manufactured outside the State, says Health Minister

: The government will take steps to streamline and strengthen inspection of pharmaceutical drugs being sold in the State to ensure its quality, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Intervening in the reply to a Calling Attention Motion raised by V.D. Satheesan (Congress) in the Assembly on Monday for a high-level probe into the poor quality of medicines being sold in the State, the Chief Minister said the Health Department would take steps to strengthen the inspection of the medicines,

Shelf life

Expressing concern over the issue, Mr. Vijayan said the government was also aware of the relabelling of the pharmaceutical drugs whose shelf life was over and its resale again through medical shops. If needed, the police would be asked to conduct a probe.

Earlier, Minister for Health K.K. Shyalaja, in her reply, told the House that 8,000 samples can only be tested in two laboratories annually. More personnel and laboratories are needed as medicines estimated to cost Rs.6,000 crore were being sold annually in the State.

Poor quality

As much as 98 per cent of the medicines sold in the State were manufactured outside the State, the Minister said. Inspection during the last five years have revealed that seven per cent of medicines lacked prescribed quality.

National Gas Grid

Replying to another Calling Attention Motion raised by S. Sarma (CPI-M) on the necessity to link the Kochi Petronet LNG Terminal with the National Gas Grid, the Chief Minister said it would be taken up with the officials concerned.

Detailing the progress of the steps for the laying of the pipeline in the State, the Chief Minister said all political parties had pledged support for the much-delayed project that would usher in industrialisation.

The work is to commence next month and will be completed in one-and-a-half years.

In some districts, the local panchayat is opposing it and not granting permission. “This cannot be encouraged and panchayats should work towards development of Kerala,” he added.