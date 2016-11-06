A 70-year-old woman who had been falsely accused of robbery was found innocent when the real culprit accidentally confessed to the crime. Although the woman was exonerated of the crime, she is yet to regain her home, which she had to forgo to prevent being charged with a court case.

The woman, a resident of Varappuzha, had been asleep on the verandah of a shop nearby when a thief broke into the shop and stole Rs.37,000. The shopkeeper informed the police that the woman had committed the robbery. Without further investigation, the police arrested her. The woman finally sold her sole property, a home and two cents of land to pay the advance amount to the police to avoid charges.

Later, the police arrested a thief from Paravur who confessed to robbing the shop.

The police returned Rs.37,000 to the old woman and washed their hands of the responsibility.