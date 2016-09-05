Santhigiri Ashram to train 50,000 youngsters

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy has said that the Central government will evolve schemes for imparting skill training for youngsters in the State.

He was inaugurating a cultural meeting in connection with the 90 birth anniversary celebrations of Santhigiri Ashram founder Karunakara Guru on the premises of the ashram at Pothencode on Sunday.

Mr. Rudy pointed out that there existed a huge mismatch between the demand for skilled labour and the number of those who were being trained in various avenues.

“While there is huge potential to transform the country into the skill capital of the world, we are in dire need of those who have undergone skill training. At present, the country requires 18 lakh drivers, 10 lakh sewing machine operators and 3 crore workers in the construction sector,” he said.

He pointed out that more than half of the around 18 lakh engineering seats in the country have remained vacant.

“There were no longer many takers for engineering graduates. Moreover, while 12 years of school education might not make one employable, 12 weeks of intensive training in various skills can make the same possible,” he said.

Mr. Rudy added that the Central government will enter into a partnership with Santhigiri Ashram to impart training to 50,000 youngsters during the next five years. Similar philanthropic organisations were being identified for imparting training to address the demand in various sectors of construction, automobile, healthcare, textile and hospitality.

BJP national executive committee member V. Muraleedharan released the new edition of O.V. Vijayan’s book ‘Samudrathilekku Vazhi Thetti Vanna Paral Meen’ on the occasion.

Filmmakers Madhupal, R.S. Vimal, former Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K. Chandrika and former principal of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Shaji Prabhakar were felicitated on the occasion.

Santhigiri Ashram organising secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi presided over the function.