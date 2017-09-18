Behara entrusts IG Sreejith with probe into Nirmal chit fund scam

State Police Chief Loknath Behera (in the picture) issued an order entrusting Inspector General (Crimes) S. Sreejith with the investigation into the alleged Nirmal chit fund scam.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Sunday issued an order entrusting Inspector General (Crimes) S. Sreejith with the investigation into the alleged Nirmal chit fund scam.

Official sources said the Crime Branch team was likely to record on Monday the statements of several investors who were among those allegedly defrauded by the private financial firm Nirmal Krishna Nidhi Ltd.

TN jurisdiction

However, with the company coming under the jurisdiction of the Tamil Nadu police, the officials have claimed difficulty in apprehending those involved in the issue.

Moreover, the Kerala police are yet to register a case in connection with the alleged scam.

According to the action council that has been formed by investors, over 13,000 depositors from both the States had deposited over ₹500 crore in the company under various schemes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran called for expediting the investigation and ensuring that none of the investors lost their deposits. He added that a high-ranking official in the rank of Inspector General should be entrusted with leading the probe.