A couple from Idukki are at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a health transplant for their daughter.

Athulya, daughter of Sabu and Maya, an indigent couple from Thodupuzha, has been recommended to AIIMS after a series of tests and treatment.

She was nine months old when it was noticed that at times her heart stopped beating and hands and legs failed to move. She was taken to St. Mary’s hospital, Thodupuzha, and then to many other hospitals for prolonged treatment. She was on ventilator support for weeks.

After treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Athulya was sent to the AIIMS for more advanced tests. It was on directions from AIIMS that Athulya has been taken there for the heart transplant.

Financial aid

Athulya’s parents did not have the money for her treatment. They sold off the five cents of land in their possession. It was with help from Idukki MP Joyce George that the family took Athuylya for test to AIIMS last year.

Non-resident Indians contributed Rs.1 lakh and a television channel Rs.20,000.

When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the family, they sought his help, and the Chief Minister sanctioned them Rs.6 lakh.

The tests necessary for the heart transplant will begin in two days.

For details, call 94475 04234.