Suggestions of officials sought ahead of proposal submission to Union government

The State capital has many favourable conditions when compared to other cities in the running for the Smart City status, Mayor V.K. Prasanth has said. The city can stand head and shoulders above others by the proper implementation of the current projects in chosen areas.

He was speaking at a meeting of department heads and other officials here on Friday as part of the submission of the city’s Smart City proposal to the Central government.

Opinions and suggestions of the officials were sought on the bottlenecks in the implementation of various Central schemes here. The Mayor said that ideas should come forth on how to tide over the problems, as much as on projecting its positives. Several creative suggestions have been received from the ward-level meetings and through various other channels, like social media and through reach-out programmes at campuses and other places.

“We have even got ideas from abroad on how areas like Chala market can be developed by retaining its heritage,” he said.

The Mayor made a detailed presentation on the Smart City project. Later, the officials put forward their suggestions. The discussions centred on waste management, heritage protection, public transport, health services and other subjects.

The Corporation had earlier appointed a 13-member expert committee to look into the proposals from various quarters. A consultancy will be chosen, from the list forwarded by the Union government, on October 15 to put together the suggestions in the form of a project proposal.

Funds available

The city comes under the second phase of Smart City selection. Sixty-eight cities are part of the competition. For a Smart City, the Union government will provide Rs.500 crore for developmental activities over the next five years. The State government and the city Corporation will have to chip in with Rs.500 crore. The proposal has to be submitted to the Central government on December 5.