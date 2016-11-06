IAS selection process draws flak

Complaints that ranking criteria not drawn up in a transparent manner

The selection as well as ranking of candidates in the shortlist prepared by the State government for conferment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on officers in the non-civil service cadre has come in for criticism.

Those privy to the selection and short-listing processes told The Hindu here that a list comprising five officers in the non-civil service cadre from various departments, including Public Works Department, Finance and such others, has been drawn up for filling one vacancy that has arisen.

As per norms, the State government would have to furnish a panel of five names against one vacancy and the Centre would make the final choice from the list. There are complaints that the selection and ranking processes have not been done in a transparent manner.

Of the 165 posts of IAS officers in the State, 110 posts are being filled by direct recruits, 85 by Deputy Collectors, who form part of the State Civil Service, and 15 posts through promotion from the non civil service cadre, preferably field departments such as Public Works Department, Revenue and such others.

There are complaints that the selection process was opaque and in the absence of specific guidelines for the selection at the preliminary level, officers who have an impeccable track record and adequate field experience in their respective realms have allegedly been left out in the selection process.

This system, it is argued, would seriously impair the quality of the service and also defeat the purpose of filling the quota for non-civil service candidates through promotion. Very rarely do the officers in this category get a chance for being considered for the conferment and the preliminary selections should be done with utmost caution laying due thrust of the track record of the candidates, it was pointed out.

When contacted, a senior officer who oversaw the selection process said that the officers were selected on the basis of their credentials in their confidential report, field experience, innovative skills, and performance in the interview conducted by a panel of Secretaries. The officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the State government could only forward the list and the final decision rests with the Centre. The list would be forwarded to the Centre soon, the officer said.