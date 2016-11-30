iDeck selected as consultant for Smart City proposal

more-in

It was earlier consultant for Kochi Corporation for its Smart City bid

The State Level High Power Steering Committee has selected Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) as the consultant for the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal. The company was selected from out of eight consultancies which submitted their tenders.

At the four-hour long Steering Committee meeting held at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall on Tuesday, six out of the eight companies turned up to present their technical bids. The technical bids were evaluated based on several factors including the concept presented, past record, financial statement and time frame for preparation of the proposal.

Three companies, including iDeCK, Mumbai-based Crisil Risk and Infrastructure Solutions and Chennai-based ICRA Management Consultations limited, scored the 70 marks required to qualify for the shortlist. In the final stage, iDeck secured the financial bid by quoting the least consultancy amount of Rs. 24. 67 lakh. Crisil quoted Rs.44.85 lakh and ICRA quoted Rs. 51.18 lakh.

According to Corporation sources, iDeck was earlier consultant for the Kochi Corporation in its successful bid for the Smart City Project. The Centre for Management Development at Thycaud will associate with the consultancy in the preparation of the proposal.

The consultancy will over the next three months prepare the smart city proposal to be submitted to the Central government. The deadline for submission of the smart city proposal is March 25. The consultancy’s agreement with the Corporation is expected to be signed on December 2.

The proposal will be marked out of 100, out of which 30 marks will be for the reach of the Corporation’s campaign among the people, the awareness levels among the population and the effectiveness of the promotional events. The activities in the social media pages of the local body’s smart city proposal will also be considered. On the events part, the Corporation will score high, having organised consultations and awareness programmes across the city and with a large section of people.

The Chief Secretary, Urban Affairs Director, Local Self Government Department Secretary, Corporation Mayor, Secretary and other officials were part of the meeting.