The government is set to launch a hydrofoil ferry service linking Kochi and Kozhikode as part of a project to promote coastal shipping, Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to the discussion on the demand for grants in the revised budget, he said the high-speed hydrofoil vessel had been procured from Greece and was awaiting technical clearance to begin operations. The high-speed hydrofoil is expected to provide an alternative mode of transport for commuters and divert some traffic from the congested road network.

The Minister informed the House that moves were afoot to equip the Kollam and Azheekal ports to operate a passenger service to Lakshadweep, opening up two new spokes connecting the islands with the mainland. Passenger ships to Lakshadweep currently operate from the Kochi and Beypore ports.

The Minister said the Kollam and Azheekal ports were being developed to handle more freight traffic as well. The Rs.500-crore project for the expansion of the Azheekal port would enable the State to exploit its commercial potential.

Mr. Ramachandran said the government was committed to the time-bound completion of the Vizhinjam seaport project. The container handling capacity of the Vallarapadam terminal in Kochi was set to go up by 50 per cent and efforts were on to bring more freight traffic to Kochi.

The Minister added that the Kerala Maritime Board Bill would be presented in the Assembly again.

Passenger ship service to be launched to Lakshadweep from Kollam, Azheekal