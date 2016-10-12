(Clockwise from top left) Painter Kattoor Narayana Pillai initiating a child into the world of letters in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Vidyarambhom on Tuesday; Arunkumar Namboothiri, main priest of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, and scholar T.G. Ramachandran Pillai leading the ceremony at the temple and Thunchan Smarakam at Iranimuttam respectively.—Photos: S. Gopakumar

Vidyarambhom ceremonies held at various religious and cultural centres in the capital

Hundreds of children were initiated into the world of letters as ‘Vidyarambhom’ ceremonies were organised at various places of worship and cultural centres across the district on the ‘Vijayadashami’ day on Tuesday.

A large number of people flocked to religious and educational institutions for introducing their children into the world of knowledge and education.

Special poojas were conducted at several temples including Sree Padmanbhaswamy temple, Attukal Bhagavathy temple, Poojappura Sree Saraswathi Devi temple, Karikkakam Devi temple and Janardana Swamy temple at Varkala.

In addition, cultural organisations including Thunchan Smarakam at Iranimuttam organised Vidyarambhom ceremonies during which several noted personalities helped children to write their first alphabets.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, former bureaucrat D. Babu Paul, scholar T.G. Ramachandran Pillai and veteran artist Kattoor Narayana Pillai were some of those who led the ceremony.

Veteran CPI (M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also participated in similar programmes that were conducted at the Kowdiar House and Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan respectively.

The Vidyarambhom ceremony that was organised by Thidambu, an art and cultural organisation of the Travancore Devaswom Board employees, was inaugurated by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

District Collector S. Venkatesapathy led the ceremony that was organised under the aegis the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Mr. Venkatesapathy, who is the council administrator, initiated 15 children into the world of knowledge on the occasion. The tiny tots were presented with gifts by students of the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill.

Blurs boundaries

The Vijayadashami day also witnessed several people belonging to various faiths taking part in similar programmes.

Continuing their tradition, Noushad and Shijinamol, a couple from Beemapally, took their twin daughters for the Vidyarambhom ceremony at the Thunchan Smarakam. Nayshana Noushad and Shiyana Noushad were taught their first alphabets by scholar T.G. Ramachandran Pillai.

Ceremonies were also organised at various churches including the Madre de Deus Church, popularly known as Vettucaud church.