As many as 30,000 people without houses in urban areas will get housing loans through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — ‘Housing for All by 2022’ scheme being implemented in the State through Kudumbasree.

As per the scheme, bank loans will be available for building new houses, buying houses, and renovating houses that are uninhabitable. A survey for selecting the beneficiaries for the scheme is in its last phase. The scheme aims at making available housing loan within two years to 30,000 people in urban areas whose annual income is less than Rs.6 lakh.

Various components such as slum development have been incorporated in the scheme to solve the problems of the urban poor who do not have own houses, Kudumbasree Executive Director S. Harikishore has said.

He was speaking at a regional workshop organised in Kochi recently under the aegis of the National Housing Bank, the Central zonal agency of the Awas Yojana. The workshop was held to relay information on components necessary for the scheme’s successful implementation and for more clarity on the scheme during the implementation phase among bank representatives, corporation secretaries, and beneficiaries.