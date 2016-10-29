The government will soon pass orders sanctioning the issue of temporary numbers for all residences that do not have permanent house numbers, Local Self-Government Minister K.T. Jaleel told the Assembly on Friday.

He was speaking during the question hour. There were many multi-storey buildings in the State that functioned on the strength of court orders even though the local body concerned had not given them building numbers. In order that people were not cheated — by builders of such edifices — the government planned to publish all details regarding such buildings including the name and picture of the architect on the website of the Town Planning Department.

The secretaries and engineers of local bodies would be instructed to inspect apartment complexes and renew permits at each stage of construction. Instructions would be given to town planners to ensure that the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of buildings is in keeping with the relevant building rules. According to provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, people are finding it difficult to build homes in coastal areas. Pressure would be brought to bear on the Central government to allow the construction of homes in such zones, he said.

There have been certain lapses on the part of officials in reaching relevant documents to government pleaders for arguing building rule violations in courts. Such officials would be firmly dealt with.