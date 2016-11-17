The government would construct homes for the homeless in the urban areas through the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) being implemented by Kudumbasree within five years, Local Administration Minister K.T.Jaleel has said.

Addressing a programme organised by the Local Administration Department here on Wednesday for implementing PMAY and National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) in all urban local governments here on Wednesday, Mr.Jaleel said that the total housing scheme would be linked with housing scheme being implemented by Nava Kerala Mission.

Kudumbasree would have a major role in executing the project. It has been proposed to provide Rs.3 lakh as assistance per unit by pooling the Central, State, local government and beneficiary contribution, he said.

Both, PMAY and NULM, could be effectively utilised for strengthening and empowering local governments.

Local government should consider the implementation of the scheme as their responsibility. NULM would be used for imparting training in various skills to street vendors and also rehabilitating them, he said.

K.Muraleedharan, MLA, who presided over the function, lauded the government initiative to pool the resources for implementing various welfare schemes.