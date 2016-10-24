Round-the-clock tracking of house boats and timely response in case of emergency are part of Keltron-iTAC, the monitoring project. —File Photo

Kerala Tourism yet to sign agreement with Keltron for Rs.1.6-crore project

Even as another tourist season in God’s Own Country is weeks away, Kerala Tourism’s ambitious project to monitor the houseboats and ensure safety of tourists and crew is in limbo.

Round-the-clock tracking and timely response in case of any emergency in the houseboats, the mascot of Kerala Tourism, will continue to be a challenge for tourism authorities and the law enforcing agencies as the Global Positioning System (GPS)-based fleet safety management system is confined to paper.

Along with the tourists, stake-holders of the industry are worried over the delay in executing the project as accidents, fire incidents, and law and order issues in the houseboats are turning to be a concern.

The Rs.1.6-crore project to track 1,000 houseboats on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map was approved by the Tourism Working Group that met on November 11, 2015.

Even after one year of giving the nod, official sources told The Hindu that, Kerala Tourism is yet to sign an agreement in this regard with Keltron that was entrusted with the work.

No floor space

The delay in allocating floor space for the control room in Alappuzha, the hub of the house boat operations, and completing the formalities with the Department of Ports, the licensing authority, is learnt to be the other major bottlenecks.

Keltron-iTAC, a vehicle-tracking and fleet-management solution that integrates advanced technologies in GPS, Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM), General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), and microprocessor subsystems, will be used.

It has SOS/panic buttons for timely emergency response and the route taken by a houseboat will be geo-fenced to prevent route violations.

The GPS module on the houseboat will capture the geographical coordinate data and send the spatial information in real time to the control room in Keltron’s Karakulam unit in the capital via Internet.

Now, it has been decided that Keltron’s Manvila unit will be responsible for the project being executed for Kerala Tourism.

A tourism official said steps had been taken to expedite the project and to allocate floor space for the control room in the office of Kerala Tourism at Nehru Trophy Boat Race finishing point.

Taken away from C-DAC

The fleet safety management system was first mooted by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The Working Group of Tourism that met on June 29, 2013, had given the nod for the Rs.1.58-crore project to C-DAC.

Sources said it was taken away from C-DAC citing “confusion and mode of implementation.”