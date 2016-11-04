Minister says Railways have all along shown discrimination against Kerala

In view of the repeated rail accidents in Kerala that posed a threat to the safety of passengers, the Central government should take immediate steps to carry out necessary maintenance work on rail lines, replace ageing tracks, and set right cracks in rail lines, a ‘substantive motion’ unanimously adopted by the Assembly on Thursday said.

The substantive motion was adopted at the end of a discussion based on a motion moved by T.A. Ahammed Kabeer on the frequent rail accidents in the State.

The Centre should replace aged coaches which were not fit for service and sanction new ones with modern facilities for Kerala. About 3,000 vacancies in Kerala, including those in the technical division, safety, should be immediately filled.

Importance should be given to the safety of rail passengers, particularly women, the motion read.

Kerala’s long-standing demands for track doubling, electrification, revamping of the signal system, an exclusive railway zone for the State, and a rail coach factory should be immediately met.

Moreover, all projects announced in the railway budget and not implemented so far should be done so forthwith.

Railway stations in district centres should be modernised. In view of the fact that Kerala had been declared an Open Defecation Free zone, biotoilets needed to be installed on railway coaches. The Nemom railway station needed to be elevated as a satellite terminal.

The long-standing neglect of Railways towards Kerala should end and the above mentioned demands and concerns should be immediately addressed, the motion added.

Earlier, summing up the discussion, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said Railways had all along shown “criminal discrimination” towards Kerala. Ageing coaches discarded by other zones in the country, dirty toilets, inadequate water supply, and lax security for women passengers were the order of the day in Kerala.

The railway coach factory is yet to become a reality. There had been no increase in reservation coaches in the State. Kerala had demanded a special quota for coaches to be delivered directly from coach factories, he said.

In the Thiruvananthapuram division alone, cracks had been identified at 202 places. A safety audit of the railway system in the State needed to be done on an emergency basis.

Track doubling and electrification in the Malabar area had remained dreams.

Kerala had never received the consideration that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had received from Railways, he added.