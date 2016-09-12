Sales in Chala market lower than that of last year

The State government’s market intervention in time for Onam has brought some respite to the people from the rising prices of vegetables.

Horticorp Managing Director Ranjan S. Karippai says while not the only reason, the Corporation’s intervention in the market has helped to keep prices down. “It was decided to procure all produce grown within the State, and ensure a fair price to farmers so that they do not move away from agriculture. This will also benefit consumers.”

Besides 30 per cent subsidy on produce only for Onam, price support in the market was extended to vegetables such as onion, greens, big lime, and ginger. “When there is proper procurement and adequate produce is available, prices will not go up,” he says.

Similarly, efforts to get farmers growing cool climes vegetables in Idukki to sell their produce to Horticorp directly succeeded this Onam.

In the months to come, Horticorp will focus on promoting cultivation, not just commercially but also with the aim of self-reliance. There are also plans to go in for micro-level production plans.

“Horticorp will hold a workshop in October so as to draw up a crop production plan for the State,” Mr. Karippai says.

At Chala market

As the Horticorp outlets see heavy footfall in the days leading up to Thiruvonam, in the Chala market it is business as usual on Sunday evening.

As truckloads of plantains arrive, Rajan who manages a wholesale shop at Chala says vegetable prices are in fact down because of excess stock. He, however, admits that sales have taken a slight hit as compared to the Onam period last year.

“Those looking to buy in bulk such as caterers go to the Horticorp outlets and then come to us to buy whatever they do not get there.”

The Chala market receives some 20-25 truckloads of vegetables every day, most of it from other States. “Only a few vegetables such as Indian cucumber, snake gourd, pumpkin are grown in the State, that too during the season. What about a couple of months from now when the prices will go up, as they did some time ago?” asks L. Sivan, vegetable commission agent. He says Indian cucumber, which was being sold for Rs.15 a day before, would fetch the farmer only Rs.10. “The farmer’s return on the investment is meagre.”

Labour cost

A farmer at the market says the labour cost in other States is much less than in Kerala. “If vegetables grown at such low cost flood the markets here, how will we sell our produce? Also, our crops should fetch more money in the market.”

Mr. Sivan points to less insurance and tax, and welfare fund and other such benefits enjoyed by farmers in States such as Tamil Nadu.