The work on the 1,195-km hill highway will begin during the next financial year, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said in the Assembly on Thursday.

The coastal highway and the hill highway were priority projects for the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had promised to make available Rs.10,000 crore for these projects through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The government has now set up a committee with the Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) as the chairman and the Roads and Bridges chief engineers of the National highway and the Natpac as members, to study the project and to submit a report in 3 months, he said, while replying to questions.

Administrative sanction for Rs. 135.7 crore has been given for the construction of the 33-km stretch from Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod to Cherupuzha in Kannur, included in Phase I of the project, by including it in the District Flagship Infrastructure Project. Work is also in progress on the 59.4-km stretch from Cherupuzha to Vallithode at Rs. 237.2 crore.

There is yet to be any detailed study on the proposed coastal highway and Natpac has been asked to study the same and submit the report, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Replying to a question over the delay in the completion of the doubling of the national highway from Cherthala to Thiruvanantha- puram acquiring land at least 12 years ago, Mr. Sudhakaran said the government was firm that the road will be widened by 40 m.

The government would give adequate compensation to the displaced.

