Coastal areas in the State have been put on alert following a warning about the possibility of high surge waves for the next three days.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, has forecast high waves up to three metres along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod from Wednesday morning to Friday evening.

According to the alert, the combined effect of high period swell waves and the spring tide on September 1 was likely to trigger the surge.

Low-lying areas along the Kerala coast, especially in the southern districts, were more likely to be affected by the surge waves.

Strong winds from Northwesterly direction, speed occasionally reaching 45-55 kmph, were also likely along and off Kerala Coast.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed the district administration in the coastal districts in the State to alert the fishermen community.

High wave warning has been issued for the southern coast of Tamil Nadu from Colachel to Kilakarai, as well as the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.