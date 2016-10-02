Coastal monitoring facility inaugurated at Valiathura in capital last week

Coastal communities in Kerala will soon be prepared to face adverse weather conditions like cyclones, tidal waves, and storm surges, thanks to a coastal monitoring and forecast facility established by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).

The first continuous site observation facility comprising a video monitoring unit and electronic display board was inaugurated at Valiathura here last week. The NCESS has tied up with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to install the system with technical assistance provided by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad.

The video imaging unit consisting of a set of three fixed cameras and one PTZ (Pan-Zoom-Tilt) camera will be used to collect real time data on coastal processes and beach dynamics. “Changes in shoreline position, sand bar development, changes in beach width and volume and wave breaking charateristics will be studied to understand the coastal processes,” says T.N. Prakash, Director, NCESS.

“The data can also give valuable information about the causative factors for rip currents and coastal flooding during the non-monsoon seasons,” he said.

The electronic display board will provide coastal communities with data on weather conditions in English and Malayalam. It will provide information on local wind speed and direction and wave height and direction twice daily to help fisherfolk plan their operations. “The display will also show the sea state forecast for the next day and pass on alert messages to help in disaster management,” Dr. Prakash said.

The facility is part of a project taken up by the NCESS and INCOIS for continuous monitoring of selected coastal stretches by installing automatic weather stations, wave rider buoys, and tide gauges.

An AWS has already been installed at Valiathura and a shore station set up at the NCESS to receive real-time data transmitted by the station.

Dr. Prakash said efforts were on to establish a coastal monitoring system in Kozhikode. “The site has been identified and the equipment is expected to be installed soon.”

Electronic display boards will be set up at Neendakara and Kozhikode also.