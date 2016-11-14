Aardram Mission for providing better facilities, fair treatment at small hospitals

If unaffordable and inequitable levels of medical care and rising out-of-pocket expenditure has become the face of the State’s health sector in the past few years, the Health Department is on a mission mode to undo this.

Aardram, an initiative taken up by the government on a mission mode, is intended to restructure and revamp the public health system so that government hospitals are equipped to provide optimum level of care. The focus is on providing better facilities, infrastructure and hassle-free administration at the secondary and tertiary care levels so that hospitals become more patient-friendly.

The accent is also on reforming the primary health care (PHC) delivery system so that PHCs have a more comprehensive role as family health centres, with increased attention to the preventive and promotive aspects of health.

“The project is being worked on at various levels. One of the key objectives of the Mission will be to transform the out-patient management procedures in taluk, district and medical college hospitals and to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities so that these become more hospitable. We are concurrently taking up the primary health care revamp also, which has a non-medical and the medical component.

The non-medical component will be taken up first, which essentially comprises the social determinants of health like safe drinking water, sanitation, environment as well as preventive health measures like promotion of healthy diet, physical activity, tackling mental health issues such as depression etc. The Health Department will work closely with the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) to achieve these objectives.

Underlying all these reforms will be the e-health project, which will digitize and archive the medical records of citizens and collate epidemiological information to create a data repository. Networking of hospitals and the health system operations will ease data access and streamlining at all levels.

The Sustainable Development Goals and various health sector targets for 2020 for the State have been set and these will be in focus when the Comprehensive Primary Health Care programme (CPHC) is implemented . The fact that all these projects are interlinked will be the strength as well as the undoing of the Aardram initiative and we have to ensure that all the wheels roll smoothly,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Sadanandan, told The Hindu .

At 140 PHCs

The CPHC programme, which encompasses preventive, promotive, curative health and rehabilitation, with PHCs as the focus of all health care delivery services at the grassroots level, will be piloted in 140 select PHCs across the State in the next one year.

The PHCs will be restructured and its functions re-defined, with better infrastructure, trained health personnel, equipment and medicines. Standard treatment guidelines and referral protocols will be developed for the essential care package that a PHC would have to deliver. A set of 28 conditions have thus been identified for which the treatment guidelines and referral protocols are now being framed.

The skill development and capacity building of Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGI) functionaries to enable them in health governance is one crucial activity which will begin immediately. The Health Department will provide the resource persons as well as technical expertise to the LSGIs to prepare health-related projects, which they can incorporate when they start preparing their Plan proposals next month.

“Much of the CPHC initiative depends on the human resources provision and re-deployment of existing HR. We envisage a profile change for the sub-centre, which is totally under-utilised now. A lot of community-level interventions to promote physical activity, women’s health can be taken up at the sub-centres by health workers. As PHCs become vibrant family health centres, a lot of task shifting should happen in the case of PHC doctors and nurses too. Training will be a continuous process,” a senior Health official said.