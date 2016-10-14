The deserted East Fort following the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP in the State on Thursday; and (right) those who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station being transported to their destinations in police vehicles.— Photos: S. Gopakumar and S. Mahinsha

Sporadic incidents of violence reported

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Bharatiya Janata Party across the State on Thursday, in protest against the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist in Kannur, threw normal life out of gear in the capital city. Sporadic incidents of violence marked the hartal, with journalists also bearing the brunt of the violence.

Shops, markets, and business establishments remained closed. The normally crowded bus stands at Thampanoor and East Fort wore a deserted look as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses stayed off the road. Police department’s buses transported those who landed up at the railway station, unaware of the hartal, to various destinations. Though two-wheelers were seen in considerable numbers on the road, four-wheelers mostly stayed off the roads.

Journalists assaulted

During the Secretariat march taken out by the BJP in the morning, some of the activists turned their ire on the media persons who were covering it.

The activists allegedly damaged the cameras of UNI photographer Suneesh Kumar and Kerala Kaumudi photographer Arun Mohan who were photographing the activists who damaged flex boards put up by the CPI(M) and the display board of a restaurant.

Suneesh Kumar has also filed a complaint that he lost Rs.600 and an ATM card in the melee. Indian Express photographer Kamal Shankar was allegedly assaulted by the activists and has been admitted to the General Hospital. Mathrubhumi Online reporter S.R. Jithin was also allegedly assaulted.

Case against 15

The Cantonment police have registered a case against 15 BJP activists, who could be identified on sight, in connection with the incidents.

Ambulance damaged

The hartal supporters allegedly damaged an ambulance at Pazhavangadi around noon. DYFI and BJP activists clashed at Sreevarahom in the evening in connection with this incident. A few DYFI and BJP activists, including Sreevarahom councillor Mini R. and Manacaud councillor Simi Jyothish, were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

At Kunjalummood, Nemom and Tholikkode, hartal supporters tried to forcibly close shops, leading to scuffles.