The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Wednesday arrested a habitual offender, accused in several cases of theft that were reported in various parts of the State in recent times.

The accused has been identified as Albin Raj, 33, of Kulathammal in Kattakkada. He was nabbed during an investigation into the break-in reported from the Ancode Service Cooperative Bank at Perumkadavila.

He had allegedly made an attempt at theft by gaining access to the strong room that was cut open using a gas cutter.

According to Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) K. Shefeen Ahamed, the accused had been allegedly involved in several other criminal activities in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam after having served jail sentences at the Poojappura Central Prison as well as the Palayamkottai Central Prison in Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, for various offences. Having been on the run lately, he was apprehended from a relative’s house in Kattakkada.

Albin is suspected to have been behind multiple cases of vehicle thefts that were reported in Kattakkada and Aruvikkara over the last few months.

He also allegedly confessed to have made away with a large number of garments from a shop at Udiyankulangara, near Parassala, and the loot was purportedly used to establish a textile shop for his wife at Coimbatore. His wife was allegedly an accomplice to various offences.

“The accused is also learnt to have been responsible for several cases of thefts and break-ins in houses and commercial establishments in Aryancode, Chemboor, Ottasekharamangalam, Aryanad, Vellanad, Kallikkad and Pothencode,” the official said.