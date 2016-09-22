Sree Narayana Guru’s own words are proof that he belonged to all humanity and not to a particular religion or caste, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of the 100th anniversary celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru’s ‘Namukku Jathi Illa’ (We have no caste) declaration here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister termed unfortunate the recent debate on whether the Guru was a Hindu sanyasi.

“The Sangh Parivar’s aim was to anoint him as a Hindu Sanyasi. Certain elements are wilfully trying to make the Guru whatever he was not. They are insulting the Guru by doing this. His own words are the biggest proof of who he was and what he was. The ‘no caste’ declaration, in which he said that he is not part of any caste or religion, is proof of that,” he said.

“The Sangh Parivar has no claim to any positive happening in the history of our country. They have made no contributions to our independence struggle. In Kerala, there have been organisations which have taken forward the renaissance brought in by the Guru and others. But the Sangh Parivar does not have any claim there too. The Sangh Parivar itself sees this as a drawback, which is why they are appropriating these leaders,” he said.

Terms unfortunate recent debate on whether Sree Narayana Guru was a Hindu sanyasi.