: A grade testing lab will be started under the Insurance Medical Services Department with the aim of ensuring the quality of drugs supplied through Employees State Insurance establishments. The lab, functioning on the premises of ESI Hospital, Peroorkada, will be inaugurated by Minister for Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. — Staff Reporter
