The government will move the Supreme Court against the irregularities in admission to the Kannur and Karuna medical colleges, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Replying to a submission moved by Hibi Eden in the Assembly on Monday, she said stern action would be taken against the two private self-financing colleges that had refused to sign an agreement with the government and violated the guidelines for spot admission.

She said 20 private medical colleges had signed the agreement with the government for admissions this year.

As a result of the government’s uncompromising stand, 1,225 merit seats were made available, she added.

Accusing the UDF of raising baseless allegations against the government, she said the Opposition should have directed its protest against the medical colleges that had failed to fall in line.

Earlier, Mr. Eden said the government had pandered to the interests of private medical colleges, allowing them to derail the admission process and fleece the students.