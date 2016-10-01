: The State government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against three private medical colleges that have carried out admissions to medical courses on their own without following the apex court’s stipulations and collecting capitation fee.

Replying to a debate on a notice for an adjournment motion in the Assembly on Friday, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said of the three colleges, KMCT, Kozhikode, had secured a verdict from the High Court to charge fee of Rs.10 lakh for a seat. However, the college did not follow the norms with regard to admissions. The government had sought legal opinion to move the Supreme Court. The Minister indirectly admitted that some of the private colleges were accepting capitation fee. But there was no bar on their asking for bank guarantee or refundable deposits since it had the approval of the Supreme Court in an earlier case, she said.

The notice for adjournment motion was moved by Congress member V.T. Balaram, the fifth such notice in a row in the last five days. Mr. Balaram cited media reports about capitation fee being collected. The Speaker did not give permission to move the motion, following which the Opposition announced its decision to stall the proceedings of the House. The Speaker went ahead with the other business before the House.