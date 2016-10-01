The government is planning a passport-linked data collection of Keralites living in other States to take steps to provide better services to them, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to a calling attention motion of K.V. Abdul Khader in the Assembly on Friday on the problems faced by Keralites employed in other States, Mr.Vijayan said the government was planning to augment the NoRKA offices in other States and planning a new data collection for offering better services to members of the Non-Resident Keralites Welfare Fund Board.

Labour cells in the IT hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad would be further strengthened, he said.