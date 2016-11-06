Outside help for infrastructure

The government is mulling a scheme that allows the participation of social organisations in the development of infrastructure in government schools, Education Minister C. Raveendranath has said. In fact, anyone who had the best interests of the government in mind would be allowed to participate in such programmes, the Minister told P.K. Basheer in the Assembly on Friday. It was decided to elevate to international standards 1,000 schools in the State. Preliminary steps in this direction were being taken, the Minister said.

The government was examining accepting financial aid from private agencies for this purpose, he said in a written reply. — Special Correspondent