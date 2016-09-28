Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has questioned Health Minister K.K. Shylaja’s statement that there had been an increase in the number merit seats as a result of the seat-fee accord with private self-financing colleges.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that in reality, what has happened is that the government agreed to an inordinate fee hike and has “legalised capitation fee.” A student today needs more than Rs.1 crore if he or she wishes to study for the MBBS course.

When the Kerala High Court struck down the government’s action of taking over all seats in private self-financing colleges, the latter should have gone in appeal to the Supreme Court.