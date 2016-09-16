Government doctors, under the banner of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), observed a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Thiruvonam day on Wednesday in protest against the government’s “continuing indifference” in the resolving anomalies regarding their salary in the Tenth Pay Commission recommendations.

About 50 State committee representatives of the organisation, representing all 14 districts, took part in the hunger strike.

The doctors have been protesting against the Tenth Pay Commission’s recommendations, which, they said, were fraught with anomalies, including discrepancies in the Civil Surgeon and Assistant Surgeon ratio, non-renewal of allowances for government doctors working as casualty medical officers and non-fixation of the basic pay of specialist doctors in tune with their qualifications. The order regarding the recommendations had led to the slashing of even the existing basic pay of government doctors, the KGMOA said.

Doctors have been on a non-cooperation strike since September 6 and have been boycotting review meetings held at the local body-block-DMO level in all the districts, VIP duties, all medical camps held outside the institution except immunization camps and training programmes. They have stopped pay ward admissions and have been refusing all additional charges.

The KGMOA said that it would intensify the non-cooperation strike from September 27 by refusing to conduct speciality OP clinics. No reports will be filed to higher authorities and doctors will not cooperate with the project preparations of local bodies. The functioning of medical boards, laproscopy and vasectomy camps and other field duties of doctors will also be affected. From September 27, government doctors in the Health Services will only be providing patient care activities.