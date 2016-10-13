With large parts of the State reeling under an extended dry spell, the government has convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in the parched districts.

The meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to decide on the declaration of a drought in the worst affected districts.

Official sources said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had reported the worsening situation caused by the heavy rainfall deficit in Kerala during the South West monsoon period from June 1 to September 30.

Based on the decision taken at the meeting, SDMA will make a recommendation to the State Relief Commissioner to declare drought. The recommendation will cover the relief and mitigation activities to be taken up during the period up to May 2017.

The State has also apprised the Central Drought Relief Commissioner of the steps taken to tackle the situation in the State.

Drought declaration is based on at least three of the four key indices, including rainfall deficiency, area under sowing, decline in green cover, and moisture inadequacy.

According to official sources, the rainfall deficit has had little impact on the kharif crop in Kerala. The crop loss has been confined to 2,149 hectares of paddy land. Most of the loss is attributed to pest attack and not because of water scarcity.

But farmers are increasingly restive over the possibility of a crisis if the North East monsoon also plays truant. They have stepped up the demand for a comprehensive crop insurance scheme.

With large parts of the State facing water stress, the government has also come under pressure to address the situation.

According to the South West monsoon end-of-season report prepared by the India Meteorology Department, Kerala recorded 34 per cent rainfall deficiency, the highest in the country. Wayanad district registered the highest deficit of 59 per cent during the period.

The IMD, however, has forecast normal rainfall (90 to 100 per cent of the long period average) for Kerala during the North East monsoon period from October to December.

