The government is checking the feasibility of withdrawing collection of toll on roads and bridges constructed by the Public Works Department in the State.

Chairing a meeting held at the Secretariat o Monday to decide on toll collection on two roads in Ernakulam district, Minister for Public Works and Registration G. Sudhakaran said the Left Democratic Front government was against toll collection.

The toll collection along the Thathapally-Kattupuzha mini bypass in the Tripunithara Assembly constituency would be withdrawn from September 25 midnight, the Minister said. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister at the request of M. Swaraj, MLA. Toll is being collected on the stretch from 1998. The Minister said more inputs were needed on the demand for withdrawing toll collection along the airport-seaport road in the Tripunithara Assembly constituency.