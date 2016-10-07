Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala inaugurating a Secretariat march organised by the UDF in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in protest against the fee hike in self-financing medical and dental colleges. — Photo: S. Gopakumar

He was inaugurating a demonstration organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Secretariat

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of betraying the interests of medical seat aspirants in the State by conniving with private medical college managements and permitting them to collect exorbitant fees.

He was inaugurating a demonstration organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Secretariat as part of a Statewide agitation against the fee hike for seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the LDF government, through its actions, had laid the groundwork for facilitating the collection of an annual fee of over Rs.10 lakh from next academic year onwards. The apathetic attitude of the government has resulted in students, hailing from disadvantaged sections, unable to pursue medical education in the State.

The Congress leader said the “arrogant attitude” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for the continuing agitation on the issue. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of siding with the ruling front, even while its feeder organisations agitated against the fee hike.

Former Health Minister and MLA V.S. Sivakumar pointed out that the LDF government has permitted a hefty hike in annual fee from Rs.1.85 lakh to Rs.2.5 lakh during the first year of its rule. This was in sharp contrast to the term of the previous UDF government when the fee increased by nearly Rs.50,000 over five years. Unlike the stance of the current ruling dispensation, efforts had been then made to ensure constant dialogues with private college managements.

K. Muraleedharan and K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLAs; District Congress Committee president Karakulam Krishna Pillai; UDF district chairman Solomon Alex and other UDF leaders, including C.P. John, Johnny Nelloor, Surendran Pillai, Varkala Kahar, Karumam Sundaresan, and Beempally Rasheed, also participated in the demonstration.