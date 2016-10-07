Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of betraying the interests of medical seat aspirants in the State by conniving with private medical college managements and permitting them to collect exorbitant fees.

He was inaugurating a demonstration organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in front of the Secretariat as part of a Statewide agitation against the fee hike for seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the LDF government, through its actions, had laid the groundwork for facilitating the collection of an annual fee of over Rs.10 lakh from next academic year onwards.

The apathetic attitude of the government has resulted in students, hailing from disadvantaged sections, unable to pursue medical education in the State.

‘Arrogant attitude’

The Congress leader said the “arrogant attitude” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for the continuing agitation on the issue.