'I appeal to the lawyers and journalists to settle the matter amicably through dialogue'

Governor P. Sathasivam has called for talks between lawyers and journalists to end the standoff between the two sides at the Kerala High Court and in some of the lower courts.

In a message here on Saturday, Mr. Sathasivam said: “Civil society has high expectations from lawyers and journalists, as the functions they serve are integral to the maintenance of democracy in our country. While the legal fraternity strives to ensure justice to the people, the media’s presence in courts helps in ensuring society’s right to know. Disputes and disagreements between the two fraternities are certainly not in the best interests of society. There, I appeal to the lawyers and journalists to settle the matter amicably through dialogue, thereby ensuring a new phase of continued cordiality and mutual respect.”

However, major Opposition parties and leaders on Saturday came down heavily on the government for what they termed its refusal to intervene and break the deadlock. While Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala warned the government against trampling upon media freedom with its inaction, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran said the lawyers’ action was ‘nothing short of goondaism.’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the Chief Minsiter should not be a passive spectator of the standoff between the lawyers and journalists. Mr. Chennithala accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having adopted a hostile attitude towards the media and said he was behaving ‘like a bull that has seen a red rag.’