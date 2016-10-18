Government policy towards liquor should be aimed at controlling its consumption, Latin diocese Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M. has said. He was addressing a press conference here on Monday to announce the Bernardine Baccinelli Award for the Best Teacher in the State.

“Governments should not consider liquor as a source for revenue. They should forego the income. We are against the opening of closed bars. But if the government can find a way to open these bars, and manage to keep the consumption from increasing, then there is no problem,” he said. On reports about increase in drug consumption after the closing of bars, he said if the government chooses to, it can clamp down on drug trade.

Shaji Varghese, a teacher at the M.K.M Higher Secondary School in Piravom has been selected for this year’s award. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh and citation.